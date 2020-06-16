Protesters march to Pioneer Square; others gather outside Justice Center

A large group led by Rose City Justice marched from Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland across the Burnside Bridge to Pioneer Courthouse Square.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Demonstrations continued Monday in Portland, three weeks after the death of George Floyd, the black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

A large group calling for defunding the police, led by Rose City Justice, marched from Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland across the Burnside Bridge to Pioneer Courthouse Square.

Elsewhere in downtown Portland, protesters again gathered outside the Multnomah County Justice Center. But unlike previous nights, a fence that surrounded the building and extended onto Southwest 3rd Avenue, is no longer there.

Earlier on Monday, the fence was removed. Portland police said the removal of the fence signified getting rid of a barrier that divided protesters and police. The fence was the site of nightly clashes between protesters and police. It was initially put up following a riot on May 29 when protesters broke in and set small fires inside the Justice Center, which houses hundreds of inmates.

There remains another fence, much closer to the Justice Center, around the building as renovations to damaged parts continue.