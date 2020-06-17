Watch live: Portland protesters march across the Fremont Bridge; southbound I-405 closed at I-5

The demonstration, led by Rose City Justice, originally started at Jefferson High School in North Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A large group of demonstrators calling for the defunding of police and reform addressing systemic racism is marching in Portland Tuesday night.

The protesters are marching across the top deck of the Fremont Bridge. They entered southbound Interstate 405 via the Cook Street on-ramp around 8 p.m. The Oregon Department of Transportation says southbound I-405 is closed at Interstate 5.

The demonstration, led by Rose City Justice, originally started at Jefferson High School in North Portland. A few days ago, demonstrators toppled a statue of former President Thomas Jefferson, the namesake of the school.

Tuesday’s demonstration also comes ahead of Wednesday’s City Council meeting, which is expected to address the funding of the Portland Police Bureau. Last week, the council appeared set to cut the bureau’s budget by $15 million but Commissioner Chloe Eudaly voted against the plan, saying the cuts weren’t deep enough.

Many of the amendments that Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty proposed last week are expected to be voted on again. Hardesty has called for the elimination of the Gun Violence Reduction Team, funding to be cut for the transit police and the re-allocation of $5 million to Portland Street Response, among other changes.