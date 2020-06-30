Two years after death of Jason Washington, protesters continue call to disarm PSU campus police

“The killing of Jason Washington was exactly the scenario that many of us fighting against arming our campus in this way warned against. It happened. It happened two years ago, and we continue to be at this place,” said Ben Anderson-Nathe, a PSU professor. “We’re in a new moment. A window is open where people can now think about things that historically we haven’t been able to think seriously about in the public domain and we are now. So, it’s an opportunity for the president and for the board of trustees at PSU to right the wrongs of previous administrations.”