Federal officers declare unlawful assembly, use munitions on demonstrators outside Portland ICE facility

PORTLAND, Ore. — Federal officers declared an unlawful assembly outside the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building in Portland's South Waterfront Wednesday night. The building has been the site of numerous clashes between demonstrators and federal agents over the last year.

Portland police said people were throwing rocks, eggs and vandalizing the building.

Federal Protective Services had been issuing warnings on a loudspeaker, telling demonstrators not to trespass on federal property. KGW's Devon Haskins reports federal officers have used munitions and tear gas to disperse demonstrators.

Flash bangs and what appears to be tear gas or smoke lobbed towards the group pic.twitter.com/sg0AFs4B3p — Devon Haskins (@devonhaskins) January 21, 2021

A few streets near the ICE building have been blocked off.

Police have blocked off a few streets near the ICE building.



I am standing in the Old Spaghetti Factory parking lot pic.twitter.com/aChAW2XqIz — Devon Haskins (@devonhaskins) January 21, 2021

The large crowd, estimated by reporters on scene between 100 and 200 people, is calling for the abolishment of the government agency. They first met at Elizabeth Caruthers Park, then marched to the building, arriving at around 9:15 p.m.

As part of his first wave of actions as president, Joe Biden issued several executive orders Wednesday aimed at influencing the country's immigration policy and reversing course from his Republican predecessor. The orders included preserving the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and instituting a 100-day moratorium, beginning Friday, on the deportation of certain noncitizens.

The demonstration outside the ICE facility is one of several that took place in Portland following Biden's inauguration. Earlier on Wednesday, a group of far-left, anti-police demonstrators smashed windows at the Democratic Party of Oregon building in Northeast Portland. Eight people were arrested in connection with that demonstration.