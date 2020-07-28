Demonstrators congregate in downtown Portland as protests continue

This weekend saw thousands of people demonstrating for racial justice, followed by overnight clashes between federal officers, police and protesters.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protests continue Monday night in downtown Portland with hundreds of demonstrators converging on the area of the Multnomah County Justice Center and federal courthouse.

The protests have been ongoing since the killing of George Floyd two months ago. And while the focus remains on fighting for racial justice and police reform, protesters over the last few weeks have also called for the removal of federal officers who arrived in Portland at the beginning of the month.

The presence of federal officers, who have been tasked with protecting federal property, has escalated tensions between protesters and law enforcement. Since federal agents showed up in Portland, many more protesters have shown up in opposition.

This weekend saw thousands of people demonstrating for racial justice, followed by overnight clashes between federal officers and protesters. Federal authorities said some demonstrators lit fires, launched fireworks at officers and breached a huge fence set up to protect the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse.

Twenty-two people were arrested over the weekend and face federal charges, according to U.S. Attorney Billy Williams. That appears to be in addition to the 60 people who had been arrested or detained since early July, when federal officers arrived in Portland, up until last weekend.

There were also several nasty confrontations captured on video, including a Vietnam veteran being pepper-sprayed by federal officers.

“The cop just snuck up from behind me and just hit me directly in the eyes. I mean it was a direct hit,” said Richard Hastie, 75, of Portland.

Demonstrators from the Wall of Moms group and Don’t Shoot Portland filed a federal lawsuit in Washington D.C. on Monday against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security arguing federal officers are violating their free speech, using excessive force and overstepping their authority.

The ongoing nightly clashes prompted Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty to request a meeting with the Department of Homeland Security leadership “to discuss a ceasefire and removal of heightened federal forces from Portland.” The request comes as reports from Oregon Public Broadcasting and the Washington Post indicate more federal officers are on their way to Portland.