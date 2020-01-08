After a night of peaceful protests downtown, multiple rallies expected Friday in Portland

Local organizers of the Black Lives Matter movement said they plan to keep demonstrating until city and state officials do more to eradicate systemic racism.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protests and rallies against police violence and racism are planned in multiple parts of Portland Friday evening, the second night since local and state officials confirmed federal officers would no longer be leading the response to demonstrations downtown.

Instead, a spokesperson for Governor Kate Brown’s office said close to 100 Oregon State Police troopers would be deployed to Portland to guard the city’s federal courthouse.

Thursday’s protests, for the first time in weeks, were largely peaceful. KGW’s crews on the ground saw zero state or federal officers on the scene all night.

Friday, the 65th night of consecutive protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death, demonstrators started early. Members of the groups Changing the Gray Street Outreach, The "X" Project, and Rose City Justice gathered at Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland at 4 p.m. to honor Xeryus "Iggy" Tate, a Portland man who was murdered four years ago.

Protests are expected again around Portland’s federal courthouse Friday.

On Thursday, local organizers of the Black Lives Matter movement said they plan to keep demonstrating until city and state officials do more to eradicate systemic racism in Oregon.

“This doesn't go away tomorrow. This problem that we face as Black people, it's every day,” said co-founder of Black Unity PDX Reese Monson. “We're still going to be here. We're still going to chant. We're still going to let them know that Black lives matter.”

On Friday morning, Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf indicated federal officers were still present, even if they weren’t showing themselves at the demonstration.

He tweeted “This is what partnership in Portland looks like," showing a photo of two Homeland Security officers and an Oregon State Trooper.

This is what partnership in Portland looks like. No violent activity against the courthouse last night. Stepping up and doing the right thing should not take 60 days. pic.twitter.com/0zVb07y0hL — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) July 31, 2020

The post confirmed suspicions of protesters downtown Thursday, who said they believed federal officers would remain in Portland, despite Gov. Kate Brown’s assurance that OSP would be taking over guarding the courthouse.

The announcement of that deal with the Trump administration came weeks after federal agents arrived in Portland. Dressed in camouflage tactical gear, the officers, agents with Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Marshals Service, routinely deployed tear gas and "non-lethal" munitions into crowds, hospitalizing protesters and journalists alike.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler repeatedly denounced the uses of force, and, on one occasion, stood on the front lines with demonstrators as tear gas rained down.

Multiple groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon, took federal agencies to court to put an end to the tactics. The promised drawdown of federal presence in and around the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Thursday was aimed at bringing an end to those tactics and de-escalating the protests.

A spokesman for Oregon State Police issued this statement about the non-violent demonstrations Thursday.

“The Oregon State Police Troopers assigned to support downtown Portland are very grateful to the community leaders that orchestrated a peaceful evening. OSP is strongly committed to supporting peaceful efforts and will remain in the city for our fellow Oregonians.”