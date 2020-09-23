Protesters demonstrate outside Kelly Building in Portland for 2nd straight night

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters calling for the total abolition of police and prisons gathered Tuesday outside the Penumbra Kelly Building in Portland for the second night in a row.
As they did Monday night, a group met at Laurelhurst Park in Southeast Portland and marched about a half-mile to the Kelly Building, located on East Burnside near 47th Avenue. Demonstrators arrived shortly before 10:30 p.m. The Kelly Building has been the site of previous clashes between demonstrators and police throughout the year.
Portland police warned protesters to stay off the property and threatened arrest and the use of force if the order wasn’t followed.
No arrests were made during Monday night's demonstration outside the Kelly Building and there were no physical clashes between police and demonstrators. Police said a protester threw a lit molotov cocktail during the demonstration but the fire extinguished.
Protests in Portland resumed last week after a brief hiatus due to wildfires across the state blanketing the city in smoky and unhealthy air conditions. Prior to that, there had been more than 100 consecutive nights of demonstrations, many of which ended with clashes between police and protesters, following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.