Protesters demonstrate outside Kelly Building in Portland for 2nd straight night

Demonstrations in Portland have returned on a nightly basis after a brief hiatus due to poor air quality caused by the wildfires across the state.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters calling for the total abolition of police and prisons gathered Tuesday outside the Penumbra Kelly Building in Portland for the second night in a row.

As they did Monday night, a group met at Laurelhurst Park in Southeast Portland and marched about a half-mile to the Kelly Building, located on East Burnside near 47th Avenue. Demonstrators arrived shortly before 10:30 p.m. The Kelly Building has been the site of previous clashes between demonstrators and police throughout the year.

Portland police warned protesters to stay off the property and threatened arrest and the use of force if the order wasn’t followed.

Outside the sheriffs office in SE Portland, police issue a use of force warning, impact weapons and OC munitions. pic.twitter.com/Rxpu8ce0nG — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) September 23, 2020

No arrests were made during Monday night's demonstration outside the Kelly Building and there were no physical clashes between police and demonstrators. Police said a protester threw a lit molotov cocktail during the demonstration but the fire extinguished.