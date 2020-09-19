Unlawful assembly declared as protests in Portland resume after break due to poor air quality

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protests in Portland resumed Friday night after demonstrations paused for more than a week due to the poor air quality in the city from Oregon’s wildfires.
Protesters arrived outside of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building near the South Waterfront at around 9 p.m. According to independent reporter Garrison Davis, federal officers were waiting behind the fence of the building as protesters approached.
At around 9:45 p.m. Portland police arrived and declared an unlawful assembly.
Police demanded people to move away from the ICE building. Portland police said if the order was not obeyed, protesters could be subject to arrest, citations or the use of crowd control munitions.
Independent journalists at the scene reported law enforcement officers used tear gas to try and disperse protesters. Videos from the scene show people being detained.
Protesters had most recently gathered last week, before the smoke from Oregon’s wildfires settled over Portland.
Prior to that, there were more than 100 consecutive nights of demonstrations since the police killing of George Floyd. Police knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly 8 minutes while he communicated that he could not breathe.
The protests in Portland have been not only part of the Black Lives Matter movement but also called for the total abolition of prisons and the Portland Police Bureau. Violent clashes between protesters and police have erupted on many nights late into the evening.