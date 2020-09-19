Unlawful assembly declared as protests in Portland resume after break due to poor air quality

As the air quality in Portland finally improved, demonstrators returned to the streets Friday night.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protests in Portland resumed Friday night after demonstrations paused for more than a week due to the poor air quality in the city from Oregon’s wildfires.

Protesters arrived outside of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building near the South Waterfront at around 9 p.m. According to independent reporter Garrison Davis, federal officers were waiting behind the fence of the building as protesters approached.

At around 9:45 p.m. Portland police arrived and declared an unlawful assembly.

PPB's LRAD has shown up and declared it an unlawful assembly. They are ordering people to move north. pic.twitter.com/6C78IzlEUZ — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) September 19, 2020

Police demanded people to move away from the ICE building. Portland police said if the order was not obeyed, protesters could be subject to arrest, citations or the use of crowd control munitions.

Failure to adhere to this order may subject you to arrest, citation, or the use of crowd control agents, including, but not limited to, tear gas and impact munitions. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) September 19, 2020

Independent journalists at the scene reported law enforcement officers used tear gas to try and disperse protesters. Videos from the scene show people being detained.

ERO officers from ICE pushed protesters North from the federal building while firing less-lethal munitions. #PortlandProtests #PDXProtests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Gqo6aOhQdY — Justin Yau (@PDocumentarians) September 19, 2020

Protesters had most recently gathered last week, before the smoke from Oregon’s wildfires settled over Portland.

Prior to that, there were more than 100 consecutive nights of demonstrations since the police killing of George Floyd. Police knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly 8 minutes while he communicated that he could not breathe.