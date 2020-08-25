x
Protests

Riot declared outside Portland police union after fire lit

A group of protesters marched to the Portland police association building in North Portland.
Credit: Jon Gudgel, KGW
On Aug. 24, a protest outside the Police union building was declared a riot.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Protesters again gathered Monday night for a demonstration, this time at Arbor Lodge Park in North Portland.

The group is calling for the abolition of the police force and prison system, according to social media posts. Monday night's march is for Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot multiple times by a police officer on Sunday and seriously injured in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

A riot was declared by Portland Police around 10 p.m. after a fire was started behind the building. Protesters also attempted to remove plywood boards from the building.

Portland is now entering its 13th week of nightly protests since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. 

On Sunday night, Portland police declared a demonstration at the North Precinct a riot after protesters threw fireworks, rocks, bottles, chunks of ceramic, large metal screws, paint balloons, marbles and signs torn from the ground. Twenty-three people were arrested.

