Portland protests: A timeline of the demonstrations against racism and police violence

Here's a look back at the timeline of Portland protests in the months following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minnesota.

But since early June the protests have turned violent several times, with protesters clashing with police officers and federal agents.

The protests in Portland started as mostly nonviolent vigils and rallies, with thousands gathering to honor Floyd and other black men and women killed by police officers nationwide and to call for a stop to police violence against people of color.

There have been protests in the streets of Portland for more than 50 days, as people march to fight systemic racism and police violence. The demonstrations began as a response to the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died while in a Minneapolis police officer's custody.

Floyd's death set off major protests across the country that soon reached Portland.

During that time, Floyd said "I can't breathe" multiple times and repeatedly said "Mama" and "please," as well. Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly three minutes even after officers discovered Floyd was non-responsive.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, allegedly kept his left knee on Floyd's neck while Floyd was pinned to the ground, for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

Floyd was accused of using a $20 counterfeit bill and he died as police were taking him into custody.

On Memorial Day, George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, when a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

This cycle continued, with peaceful marches during the day and smaller groups violently clashing with police outside of the Justice Center downtown at night.

In the days and weeks following, large-scale marches took place through different neighborhoods in Portland and across the downtown bridges.

Other protesters set fires throughout downtown, torching dumpsters, trash cans, cars and pallets. Police deemed the demonstration a riot and used tear gas, flash-bang grenades and other uses of force to disperse protesters.

The march reached downtown, where demonstrators broke into and started a fire inside the Multnomah County Justice Center, home to hundreds of inmates. No inmates were injured.

At around 10 p.m., a protester fired a shot at an occupied car on Northeast 7th Avenue and Morris Street. A person inside the car was grazed by a bullet and treated at a local hospital.

The event turned quickly, however, as some demonstrators broke away from the group and started vandalizing businesses along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The rioters and looters shattered store windows and tagged buildings with graffiti that police say stretched for 20 blocks.

The vigil was organized by activist group PNW Youth Liberation Front. Hundreds of people, spread out across the park, showed up to honor Floyd and listen to speakers.

It started Friday afternoon with a peaceful gathering organized by the NAACP and then a vigil in the evening at North Portland's Peninsula Park.

After the ruling, Portland police continued to spray tear gas during the nightly protests, saying they were dealing with safety threats.

The ruling was in response to a lawsuit filed the previous week by two protesters and the nonprofit Don’t Shoot Portland, seeking a ban on police use of tear gas.

"This includes the lives and safety of those housed at the Justice Center," Hernandez wrote. "Tear gas shall not be used to disperse crowds where there is no or little risk of injury."

On June 9, U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez barred the Portland Police Bureau from using tear gas, or CS gas, on protesters for 14 days except for circumstances in which someone’s life or safety is at risk.

By this point, Portland police had received a lot of criticism for their tactics during protests, including the use of tear gas on protesters. Former Portland Police Chief Jamie Resch stepped down on June 8 and named Chuck Lovell the new chief.

About a week later, lawmakers in Salem passed a group of six police reform bills, related to use of force and accountability. The bills passed included:

Before the high-profile killing of George Floyd in police custody, and the widespread unrest that followed, the bureau was scheduled to get a $3 million increase in funds.

The Portland City Council passed the 2020-21 budget , which included plans to cut at least $15 million from the police bureau, eliminating 84 positions. This came in response to protesters' demands to defund the police .

It’s not clear how many federal officers are currently in Portland to help with protests. In addition to uniformed law enforcement, court records indicate plain-clothed federal agents have also been working the crowd.

The agencies are backed by President Donald Trump, who claimed, "Portland was totally out of control," and that the local officers could not handle the demonstrations on their own.

As of early July, four federal law enforcement agencies were rotating officers through Portland, including U.S. Marshals, Federal Protective Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations. The U.S. Marshals Service is the lead agency.

In late June, the Department of Homeland Security deployed federal officers in tactical gear from around the country to protect federal property and monuments in Portland and several other cities.

Chapter six : Saturday, July 11

A Portland protester was badly hurt after being shot in the head with a crowd-control weapon. The weapon was fired by a federal agent stationed outside the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse.

A spokesperson at Legacy Emanuel Hospital said the next day that the man, 26-year-old Donavan LaBella, was in serious condition.

Video on social media from Tomas Morales IV shows LaBella was standing across the street from the federal courthouse when the incident happened. He had his arms raised above his head and was holding what looks like a large black speaker.

The video shows a federal officer throwing a canister that lands near the man. He first tries to kick it away, then picks up the canister and tosses it back toward the courthouse.

WARNING: The following video includes disturbing images of violence and injury.

He then raises the speaker above his head again, with both hands. He is wounded shortly afterward. You can hear the sound of the shot on video, and LaBella immediately falls to the ground.

Other protesters surround the man and he is carried away from the area, another video shows. He was bleeding heavily from the head, and a significant amount of blood could be seen on the sidewalk after he was carried away.

This violent incident sparked a national conversation around the protests in Portland, garnering attention from news outlets around the country.

Many local elected leaders condemned the tactics of the federal agents, with some calling on them to leave the city.

Mayor Ted Wheeler, in a statement, said the U.S. Marshals Service will be conducting a full investigation of the incident that led to LaBella's injury. He also called on federal officers to follow directives given to Portland police regarding the use of CS gas and other crowd control munitions.

Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said in an email that she "absolutely condemns" federal troops' presence in Portland and demands their withdrawal.

Oregon senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley also condemned federal agents' actions.