Protesters demand justice for Breonna Taylor outside Justice Center in downtown Portland

A Kentucky grand jury recommended three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for former Louisville officer Brett Hankison. No other officers were indicted.

PORTLAND, Ore — Protesters have gathered outside the Multnomah County Justice Center in downtown Portland to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was shot and killed by police inside her Louisville, Kentucky home earlier this year.

At around 7:45 p.m., a crowd began to form. The crowd has since grown to hundreds of people. Videos from the protest show the crowd engaging in several chants, including, "Say her name, Breonna Taylor."

Several people have given speeches, including a Black teen who said the crowd was not taking the grand jury decision serious enough and that there should be more people demonstrating in protest of the decision.

Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden tweeted about what many are taking issue with in the case: that no officers were directly charged for killing Taylor

Breonna Taylor deserved justice. We cannot accept a system that enables the extrajudicial killing of Black Americans. There is no better way to honor Breonna’s life than to continue the fight for equity and justice for every single American. https://t.co/Oo67XtWIHh — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) September 23, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, a grand jury in Kentucky recommended three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison for firing shots into the apartments of Taylor’s neighbors, but not in connection with Taylor’s shooting death.

Taylor, a decorated emergency medical technician, was shot and killed in her home on March 13 when Louisville Metro police officers served a no-knock warrant related to a narcotics investigation.

The three officers identified in the investigation were Hankison, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove. All were placed on administrative reassignment following the shooting. Hankison has since been fired for his actions the night of Taylor's death. Mattingly and Cosgrove remain on administrative reassignment.

Mattingly and Cosgrove were not indicted by the grand jury.