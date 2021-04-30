Portland police prepare for May Day protests

Portland is known for protests on May Day, also known as International Workers Day. Many years, the city has seen massive turnouts for the demonstrations.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) is preparing for multiple gatherings throughout Portland on Saturday. Portland is known for protests on May Day, also known as International Workers Day. Many years, the city has seen massive turnouts for the demonstrations. Sometimes the protests have turned violent.

In 2019, after a peaceful day of protests, a brawl between about 60 supporters of right-wing Patriot Prayer and left-wing Antifa broke out outside the Cider Riot Bar in Northeast Portland. Six men were indicted for felony riot in connection with the brawl. In 2017, a May Day march turned into what police called a riot, and included fires in the street, violence and 25 arrests.

This year, Portland police said there are gatherings planned at Holladay Park, Peninsula Park, Salmon Springs Fountain and Shemanski Park. PPB said there's also a planned march or car caravan that could impact downtown traffic in the mid to late afternoon.

There are no known plans and no permits have been issued for a street march on Saturday. But PPB said drivers should be aware of the potential for spontaneous marches and be prepared for disruptions to traffic. People engaging in marches should remember to stay on the sidewalks and obey traffic laws, police said.

As has been the case in recent weeks, Portland police also sent an advisory Friday to downtown Portland businesses, warning them about the possible disruptions from violent demonstrations. In that advisory, PPB chief Chuck Lovell suggested businesses take steps to protect their property, including securing signage and dumpsters and ensuring security cameras are turned on and working.

PPB said there are two night-time events being promoted as "autonomous demonstrations," both starting at 9 p.m. at Shemanski Park and the ICE facility in South Portland. Police said that flyers for these events say, "no streamers, no media and no peace police." People at similar events in recent weeks have participated in arson, burglary, criminal mischief, vandalism and graffiti, police said, and officers will be ready to respond and arrest anyone engaging in criminal activity that threatens public safety.

"While we hope those engaged in these events are peaceful and lawful, PPB is prepared in the event they are not," PPB said in a news release. Lovell said police will support lawful First Amendment activities but won't tolerate criminal activity.

"In the recent past, some groups and individuals have tarnished the reputation of Portland by committing criminal acts during gatherings and marches," Lovell said. "Portland has a long history of peaceful gatherings and marches and our hope is those who gather will do so in a peaceful and lawful manner. If not, we are prepared to respond as appropriate and arrest those engaged in criminal activity that undermines public safety for all."