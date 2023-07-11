Portland officer apologizes for hitting photographer with baton during 2020 protests: 'I'm sorry, Ms. Jacobs'

Last week, prosecutors dismissed a fourth-degree misdemeanor assault charge against Portland officer Corey Budworth.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police officer Corey Budworth issued a video apology for hitting a photographer in the head with a baton during the 2020 racial justice protests. Last week, prosecutors dismissed a fourth-degree misdemeanor assault charge against Budworth.

In the video statement released Tuesday, Budworth said he met with his alleged victim, independent photographer Teri Jacobs, through the restorative justice process.

"During my reflection of the evening, the force used against Ms. Jacobs could have been avoided and I’m sorry, Ms. Jacobs, for unnecessarily hitting you in the head with my baton," Budworth said.

The Portland officer also acknowledged the fractured relationship between police and some members of the community.

"I understand the harm that was caused was not limited to Ms. Jacobs and was felt by others in the community when there was a great distrust of law enforcement," he said.

Budworth was assigned to the Portland Police Bureau's Rapid Response Team at the time of the alleged assault.

The charge, filed in June 2020, prompted the entire Rapid Response Team to resign.

A video shared on Twitter showed the officer, identified at the time only by a number on his helmet, running and hitting the back of a woman's head with a baton near the Multnomah Building in Southeast Portland on Aug. 18, 2020. Police had declared an unlawful assembly and ordered the crowd to disperse.

The video showed the officer knock Jacobs down and strike her again on the head while she was down.

"I was grateful for the opportunity to tell him directly how his actions have affected me and continue to affect me through the restorative justice process," Jacobs wrote in a statement. "Although it can't change what happened to me that night, he admitted that his actions were wrong and pledged to do better himself, as well as facilitate changes in the PPB that would help prevent this type of police brutality from happening in the future."

Jacobs filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Portland stemming from the incident. The city agreed to pay her $50,000 to settle the case.

Budworth is currently assigned to the Personnel Division.