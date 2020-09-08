Portland police investigating reports of explosive devices being thrown at protesters

Photos and videos were posted on social media showing what appears to be an explosive device and explosion at Laurelhurst Park, police said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating reports that someone threw explosive devices at protesters at Laurelhurst Park in Southeast Portland during the early morning hours of Saturday.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., Portland police said it received a call about a disturbance and “bombs” going off. Responding officers spoke to people at the park who told them they didn’t hear anything.

There have been no reports of injuries, according to police. Some people on social media said the explosive devices were tossed at the protesters by two suspects and a photo of a person believed to be involved was being circulated. Portland police said those social media reports have not been verified.

Arson investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident, has specific suspect information or additional video or pictures that might help the investigation. Also, investigators asked anyone who may have taken remnants or unexploded material from the scene to give it to them for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Meredith Hopper at 503-823-3408 or email her at meredith.hopper@portlandoregon.gov. People who want to leave an anonymous tip can do so online or call 503-823-4357.

During Friday night's protests, Portland police made 24 arrests as demonstrators gathered outside the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office on East Burnside. Portland police said an Oregon State Police trooper was struck in the head by a large rock and suffered a head injury. Police also said demonstrators threw or launched items including rocks, frozen or hard-boiled eggs and commercial-grade fireworks toward officers.