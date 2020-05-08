Portland police chief to answer questions about protests

Protesters have gathered in downtown Portland each night for the past 10 weeks.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police chief Chuck Lovell will speak to the media at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

KGW will live stream the media availability in the video player above, as well as on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Protesters have gathered in downtown Portland each night for nearly 10 weeks since the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed during an arrest in Minneapolis when a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly 8 minutes.

Portland's protests and rallies against systemic racism and police brutality have mostly been peaceful, with thousands of people gathering in downtown Portland to chant, listen to speakers and call for change.

Smaller crowds have gathered late each night outside the Justice Center, federal courthouse, and Portland police precinct and union buildings. Those protesters have smashed windows, lit fires, and thrown objects at officers, including fireworks, rocks and bricks.

Lovell recently wrote an op-ed that was published in the New York Times. In the editorial, the chief touched on his concerns that weeks of unrest have drowned out voices that must be heard to make positive change.