Live updates: Demonstrators marching on I-84 in Portland

Demonstrators are nonviolently calling for police reform and an end to systemic racism in the United States.

PORTLAND, Ore. — More demonstrations are expected Monday night in Portland as thousands continue to protest police brutality, racial injustice and the death of George Floyd, the black man who died two weeks ago in Minneapolis police custody after a white officer knelt on his neck for nine minutes.

While most demonstrators have nonviolently called for change and an end to systemic racism in the United States, others have clashed with Portland police late into the night outside the Portland Justice Center downtown. The building, which houses hundred of inmates, is fenced off after rioters broke in and set small fires on the first night of demonstrations on May 29.

Monday night's demonstrations come hours after Portland Police Chief Jami Resch announced her resignation as chief and named Lt. Chuck Lovell the city's new police chief. Several prominent black community leaders said Lovell is exactly what the city needs right now.

One of those involved in the protests, Devin Boss with Rose City Justice, offered qualified optimism as reaction to the change at the top.

“I like the idea of having a black man with a history of engaging with and aiding all people within the community. However, I’m going to hold off celebrating until I see his actions in his new role," Boss said.

Rose City Justice plans to lead a miles-long march from Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland to Northeast 15th Avenue and Alberta Street. The destination was chosen because of the gentrification that has occurred in the Alberta Arts District.

