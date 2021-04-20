Portland mayor to speak on potential unrest in the city

Marchers vandalized businesses in Portland on Monday night and the city is preparing for potential unrest when the verdict is delivered in the Derek Chauvin trial.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon on "preparation and planning for civil unrest," according to a news release.

The mayor will be joined at Tuesday's 1:15 p.m. news conference by city commissioners, law enforcement partners and community members. KGW will live stream it in the media player above, on the KGW News app and on KGW's YouTube channel.

On Monday night, a march in Portland, said to be on behalf of George Floyd, ended with two arrests as members of the group vandalized buildings in Northeast Portland, including the Blazers Boys & Girls Club located at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Emerson Street.

The city is preparing for the possibility of more protests and demonstrations in Portland once the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial is delivered. The 12 jurors have been sequestered as they prepare to deliver their verdict on whether the former Minneapolis police officer is guilty or not guilty in George Floyd's death.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree and third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25, 2020 death of Floyd. Bystander video and police body camera footage showed the former Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd for nine minutes and 29 seconds.