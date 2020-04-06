Watch live: A Community Converstation with Mayor Wheeler

After six nights of mostly peaceful protests, the mayor addressed the community Thursday afternoon. And he will join KGW for a conversation Thursday evening.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler held a news conference Thursday at 1 p.m. to discuss the ongoing protests in downtown Portland. He was joined by other community leaders to reflect on Wednesday night's events, the sixth consecutive night of protests.

Tonight on KGW at 7 p.m. Mayor Wheeler will continue the discussion about the police response and how the city moves forward. Pastor Matthew Hennessee with the Interfaith Peace and Action Collaborative will join the conversation.

Watch live here, starting at 7 p.m.

There have been demonstrations in Portland involving thousands of people, protesting police brutality and the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died in police custody after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Thursday at around 2 a.m., after the protest ended, Portland police reported that some people were setting fires, vandalizing buildings and throwing objects at officers, including fireworks, mortars and bottles.

Police said windows were shattered at a building on the southeast corner of Southeast 2nd Avenue and Salmon Street and that a security officer was injured by a glass bottle. An officer was hit in the face with a full beer can, police said.