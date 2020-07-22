Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler to attend Wednesday night protest

An editorial in the Portland Tribune earlier this week said local civic leaders need to attend protests and speak with demonstrators

PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler plans to stand on a downtown Portland street corner Wednesday night to talk with protesters and try to break the stalemate between demonstrators and police that has stretched on for nearly eight weeks.

Wheeler plans to meet with protesters at the corner of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Morrison Street near the Multnomah County Justice Center at 9 p.m., according to his office.

The Justice Center and the federal courthouse one block to the north have both been hot spots for violent clashes between protesters, Portland police and federal officers.

Wheeler’s planned visit comes on the heels of an editorial published Sunday in the Portland Tribune asking the mayor to do just this. The editorial, “Portland’s leaders – it is time – it is well past time – to lead,” called on Wheeler and other civic leaders to step up and break the cycle of nightly violence and clashes.

The authors implored Wheeler, Police Chief Chuck Lovell and police union leader Daryl Turner to get into the streets and listen.

“You need to talk to that group. You need to listen a lot. To shut up a lot. To let that crowd speak its truth. Then, and only then, will you be able to take the reins of this fight back from the motley few, the pernicious advocates of mischief, who see Portland's nightly riots as a heck of a good time,” the editorial said.

It’s unclear if Lovell, Turner or any other elected officials will join Wheeler.

Wheeler last attended a protest on June 5, about a week after widespread protests started in Portland following the death of George Floyd. At the time, he promised the crowd he would limit the Portland Police Bureau’s use of tear gas, a move he later made official.