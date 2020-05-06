x
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler to reveal list of reforms next week to combat systemic racism

Wheeler said he'll reveal a list of reforms next week aimed at overcoming systemic racism and a pattern of police violence against people of color.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler spoke about the demonstrations in Portland over the past week in protest to racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody.

Wheeler was joined by Dr. Markisha Smith, director of the Office of Equity and Human Rights for the city of Portland, and Chris Davis, the deputy chief of police for the Portland Police Bureau.

Wheeler spoke about an emerging pattern of the protests, which have been going on for a week. He said there has been a large group of peaceful protesters who march and congregate in protest to racism and police violence. And he said there's a smaller group that engage in criminal acts after the protests wrap up.

"I want to be very clear to separate those two groups," Wheeler said.

Wheeler said he'll reveal a list of reforms next week aimed at overcoming systemic racism and a pattern of police violence against people of color in the city of Portland.

On Thursday night, a large group of demonstrators picked up where they left off the day before, gathering at Southeast Portland's Revolution Hall and marching in protest of racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody.

This was the seventh day in a row of large protests in Portland. Among those protesting Thursday night was Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard.

Lillard was at the front of the group as they marched onto the Morrison Bridge, took a knee and stayed for a short gathering. Then, they marched across the bridge to Waterfront Park as they had on Wednesday night. 

Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard, center, joins other demonstrators in Portland, Ore., during a protest against police brutality and racism, sparked by the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after being restrained by police in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

At Waterfront Park, the large crowd gathered to listen to several speakers, including Marva Campbell, whose son Aaron was fatally shot in the back by police officers in 2010. Officers were responding to a call that he was suicidal; he had just found out his brother died.

The rally at Waterfront Park concluded around 10:30 p.m. and remained peaceful throughout.

