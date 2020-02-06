Hours of peaceful protests in Portland again followed by unlawful assembly

On the fifth straight night of protests in Portland against police brutality, a peaceful rally lasted for hours before a separate march became an unlawful assembly.

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Tuesday night in Portland, thousands of demonstrators marched to Pioneer Courthouse Square to protest the killing of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Similar to Monday night's protests, the demonstrations involving thousands of people remained peaceful for several hours before a smaller group was declared an "unlawful assembly" due to illegal activities. Police at about 10:30 p.m. demanded everybody leave downtown, and announced a safe exit across the Burnside Bridge for peaceful protesters.

It was the fifth straight night of large protests in Portland, and it started with a couple hundred demonstrators at Pioneer Courthouse Square. That was followed by a "die-in" on the Burnside Bridge, with protesters chanting "I can't breathe."

Just after 6:30 p.m., another demonstration began at Southeast Portland's Revolution Hall.

"It's a beautiful evening and we are pleased all those who came out are able to express their First Amendment rights," police tweeted. "We appreciate you doing so peacefully."

By 8 p.m. thousands of marchers from the east side had crossed the Burnside Bridge and made their way to Pioneer Courthouse Square, where the two demonstrations converged for a peaceful rally, police said.

The rally downtown was so peaceful by 9 p.m. that KGW reporter Mike Benner said police presence had been completely unnoticeable for several hours.

But just before 9:30 p.m. police announced that a separate protest, at Southwest Taylor and 4th Avenue, had become an unlawful assembly with demonstrators throwing projectiles at officers. At the time, the protest at Pioneer Courthouse Square remained peaceful.

The crowd of thousands at Pioneer Courthouse Square began to peacefully march back eastbound on the Burnside Bridge at 10 p.m., according to police. Meanwhile the smaller crowd continued to throw objects at officers, who demanded they leave the area immediately.

Situation update about actions right after 9 pm: Some peaceful demonstrators in Pioneer Square. Some violent and aggressive actions near Justice center. Police respond with riot control agents to disperse those engaged in criminal activity. pic.twitter.com/VSA6slw3ib — Jami Resch (@ChiefResch) June 3, 2020

"Due to the criminal activity and unlawful assembly, everyone should leave the downtown core area immediately. Please do not come downtown," police announced at 10:25 p.m., while fire officials and the sheriff's office shared information on how peaceful protesters could safely get across the bridge.

They later said some demonstrators were throwing projectiles from above, in a parking garage.

Police began using tear gas and flash bang grenades to disperse the crowd.

More tear gas and flash bangs in Portland #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/61UoymmOfS — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) June 3, 2020

Meanwhile, the Oregon Justice Resource Center sent out a press release condemning the use of the tear gas and flash bangs during Tuesday night's protests, saying it "goes beyond the realm of an appropriate response to those standing against police violence and racial injustice.

Police announced just after 11:30 that they had already arrested several people. By 12:30 most of the crowd had left downtown Portland. Those who remained, mostly at Pioneer Courthouse Square, were warned to "leave or be subject to arrest or use of force, including riot control agents and impact munitions."

Streets around the Justice Center and Multnomah County Courthouse in downtown Portland had been closed for a second day due to protests, but a curfew Mayor Ted Wheeler had put in place each night since Friday was lifted for Tuesday night.

Outside of Portland, demonstrations were also held in the Cedar Mills area and in Tualatin.