Portland demonstrators hold vigil for Black man killed by police in Philidelphia

Portland demonstrators show their support for another black man murdered by police, this time in Philadelphia.

PORTLAND, Ore — On Tuesday night, protesters gathered at two separate demonstrations in Portland. A crowd planned to meet at Arbor Lodge Park at 10 p.m. They are calling for further defunding of the Portland police and marching in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, a social media post said.

Another group met at the Justice Center in downtown Portland for a candlelight vigil for Walter Wallace.

Wallace was a 27-year-old Black man who was killed by police in Philadelphia on Monday. His family said Wallace was suffering from a mental health crisis when he was killed by officers who each fired at least seven rounds — at least 14 total shots. Police say Wallace had a knife.

Portland stands in Solidarity with Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/bOPtG3VQ2P — Cascadianphotog Media (@Cascadianphotog) October 28, 2020

Video of the incident has gone viral. Wallace’s death sparked unrest in Philadelphia Monday night.

Protests have been happening regularly in Portland since the killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day. Demonstrators have rallied around issues that include police brutality, racial inequity and the defunding of police.