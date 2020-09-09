Police make 11 arrests at protest in downtown Portland

For several hours Tuesday night, a group of people gathered in downtown Portland. Police say they blocked traffic and threw items at officers.

PORTLAND, Ore. — For several hours Tuesday night, a small group of people gathered in downtown Portland. Police said they blocked traffic and threw eggs and bottles at officers.

Portland police said they made 11 arrests and used crowd control munitions, but not tear gas, to clear the crowds after they refused to comply with orders over the loudspeaker.

Portland is now entering its 15th week of nightly protests since the killing of George Floyd.

Independent journalists at the protest posted video and reported that one man started shaking on the ground after he was arrested Tuesday night. According to social media posts, medics in the crowd rendered aid after getting permission from officers. The person was eventually loaded into an ambulance.

In their press release Wednesday morning, police didn't provide information about the person who was injured or their medical status. KGW has reached out to Portland police to find out more information.

The group first gathered at the site of the Saturday Market on Southwest Naito Parkway. At around 9:45 p.m., they marched about two blocks to the Transit Police Department Offices in the area of Northwest 1st Avenue and Davis Street.

Some people in the group stood in the street blocking traffic while others stood on the train tracks, stopping MAX trains from operating.

After about 15 minutes, police announced over the loudspeaker that people needed to get off the train tracks and stop blocking traffic or they could be arrested, cited or subject to tear gas, impact munitions and other crowd control agents.

Some in the group complied, police said, but others refused and threw eggs and water bottles at police. Officers made targeted arrests of those people.

At around 11 p.m., the group marched about a mile to the Justice Center on Southwest 3rd Avenue between Main Street and Madison Street. Members of the group blocked traffic and were again told by police over the loudspeaker to leave the area.

After about 20 minutes, the group marched about a block to City Hall on Southwest 5th Avenue between Madison Street and Jefferson Street. Again, they were told by police told them over the loudspeaker to stop blocking traffic. The crowd didn't comply.

Police closed the area of Southwest Jefferson to Salmon Street and from 1st Avenue to Broadway and told the group over loudspeaker that the area was closed and that they should leave the area or they could be arrested, cited or subjected to crowd control agents.

The group didn't comply and officers made targeted arrests as they cleared the area.

The group left the area around 2 a.m.

The following information was released by Portland police about the 11 arrests made overnight: