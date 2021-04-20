Police declare unlawful assembly in downtown Portland, make 2 arrests hours after Derek Chauvin verdict

Police said a crowd gathered near the Justice Center before marching downtown and becoming destructive.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police declared an unlawful assembly and made two arrests in downtown Portland Tuesday night, responding to a protest hours after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of George Floyd's death.

Minutes before 9 p.m., the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said around 100 people had gathered at Chapman Square Park across the street from the Justice Center for a planned demonstration. Police said a dumpster fire was started near the area and was put out by a community member.

At about 9:50 p.m., police said a large group had started marching and breaking windows of downtown businesses. Police arrested 24-year-old Kenneth Harold for allegedly breaking and spray painting the windows of a Starbucks near Southwest 4th Avenue and Morrison Street. Harold faces a charge of first-degree criminal mischief.

Video from journalists at the scene showed demonstrators clashing with police as they made at least two arrests near Southwest 6th Avenue and Jefferson Street. One video shared by The Oregonian shows an officer push an individual, after which the officer is punched by a different person. In a news release, police said other officers then moved in to stop the assault and used "focused blows" and pepper spray.

The suspect in the assault, 36-year-old Randy Gray, was arrested and faces charges of assaulting a public safety officer, fourth-degree assault, harassment, second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal mischief.

VIDEO: An officer and protester engage in a heated confrontation. Another officer arrives on a bicycle, pushing another nearby protester. That protester then punched the first officer, and police piled on the person who threw the punch in flurry of physical confrontation.

Video from journalists at the scene showed officers leaving the scene before 10:30 p.m. In a news release, police said the demonstrations began winding down by 11 p.m.

As they drive away, a Portland police officer says "bye kids, have a goodnight"