x
Skip Navigation

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

protests

Federal officer attacked with hammer during Portland protests

Police posted a picture on Twitter of what appeared to be a 16-inch sledgehammer and said the suspect was in custody.
Credit: PPB

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police in Portland say a person has been taken into custody after hitting a federal law enforcement officer in the head and shoulder with a hammer.

Police say federal officers responded from inside the Edith Green-Wendell Wyatt Federal Building on Friday evening to someone using a hammer to create a hole in the door. 

Authorities didn't release details about any injuries to the officer. Police on Twitter posted a photo of what appeared to be a 16-inch sledgehammer. 

Police also say they took into custody several people accused of pointing lasers into the eyes of federal officers. 

Authorities say that otherwise protests on Friday were generally peaceful. 

RELATED: Trump deploys officers to Portland, Seattle to deal with protesters

RELATED: Portland police union leader has 'no confidence' that city council will stop nightly violence

RELATED: Portland protests have cost downtown businesses $23 million