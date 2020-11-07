Federal officer attacked with hammer during Portland protests

Police posted a picture on Twitter of what appeared to be a 16-inch sledgehammer and said the suspect was in custody.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police in Portland say a person has been taken into custody after hitting a federal law enforcement officer in the head and shoulder with a hammer.

Police say federal officers responded from inside the Edith Green-Wendell Wyatt Federal Building on Friday evening to someone using a hammer to create a hole in the door.

Authorities didn't release details about any injuries to the officer. Police on Twitter posted a photo of what appeared to be a 16-inch sledgehammer.

Police also say they took into custody several people accused of pointing lasers into the eyes of federal officers.