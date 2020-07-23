Oregon lawmakers call for immediate removal of federal officers from Portland

On Thursday, representatives sent a letter to United States Attorney General William Barr and Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf.

PORTLAND, Ore. — In a letter sent on Thursday morning to United States Attorney General William Barr and Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, members of the Oregon House of Representatives and Oregon Senate jointly demanded that federal troops be removed from Portland, unless authorized by the city's elected officials.

The letter also states that the Oregon state representatives were aligned with Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden and Congress members Suzanne Bonamici and Earl Blumenauer, Governor Kate Brown, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, and Portland’s mayor, Ted Wheeler, in that the "uninvited presence of federal agents is an abuse of power".

The letter was signed by the following representatives: