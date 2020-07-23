Oregon lawmakers call for immediate removal of federal officers from Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — In a letter sent on Thursday morning to United States Attorney General William Barr and Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, members of the Oregon House of Representatives and Oregon Senate jointly demanded that federal troops be removed from Portland, unless authorized by the city's elected officials.
The letter also states that the Oregon state representatives were aligned with Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden and Congress members Suzanne Bonamici and Earl Blumenauer, Governor Kate Brown, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, and Portland’s mayor, Ted Wheeler, in that the "uninvited presence of federal agents is an abuse of power".
The letter was signed by the following representatives:
- Representative Pam Marsh, HD 05
- Representative Alissa Keny-Guyer, HD 46
- Speaker Tina Kotek, HD 44
- House Majority Leader Barbara Smith Warner, HD 45
- Representative Dan Rayfield, HD 16
- Representative Tawna Sanchez, HD 43
- Representative Karin Power, HD 41
- Representative Diego Hernandez, HD 47
- Representative Teresa Alonso Leon, HD 22
- Representative Andrea Salinas, HD 38
- Senator Elizabeth Steiner Hayward MD, SD 17
- Senator Ginny Burdick, SD 18
- Senator Michael Dembrow, SD 23
- Senator Chuck Riley, SD 15
- Senator Kathleen Taylor, SD 21
- Senator Sara Gelser, SD 8
- Senator Jeff Golden, SD 3
- Representative Akasha Lawrence Spence, HD 36
- Representative Rob Nosse, HD 42
- Representative Maxine Dexter, MD, HD 33
- Representative Rachel Prusak, HD 37
- Representative Paul Holvey, HD 8
- Representative Chris Gorsek, HD 49
- Representative Tiffiny Mitchell, HD 32
- Representative Jeff Reardon, HD 48
- Representative Caddy McKeown, HD 9
- Representative Nancy Nathanson, HD 13
- Representative John Lively, HD 12