Oregon governor announces plan to bring violence to an end, protect free speech in Portland

On Sunday, Governor Kate Brown rolled out a unified law enforcement plan which includes a community forum for Mayor Wheeler, protest organizers and community.

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon’s governor released details on Sunday evening of a plan to protect free speech and bring an end to violence in Portland.

“We all must come together—elected officials, community leaders, all of us—to stop the cycle of violence,” said Governor Kate Brown.

The plan involves all levels of law enforcement who have agreed to the following:

1. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office will prosecute serious criminal offenses, including arson and physical violence.

2. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office will work with system partners to hold individuals booked for violent behavior, and to ensure that there is adequate jail space to hold such individuals.

3. Oregon State Police will detail personnel and resources to Portland to free up the Portland Police Bureau’s investigative capabilities to arrest and charge those engaging in violent acts. OSP troopers will continue their standard practice of wearing body cameras to allow for the documentation of their activities.

4. The Governor is asking Clackamas and Washington County Sheriff’s Offices and the City of Gresham Police Department to support the Portland Police Bureau with personnel and resources to keep the peace and protect free speech.

5. Oregon State Police have offered over two dozen body cameras and associated evidence management to the Portland Police Bureau, and the Bureau will evaluate their use. The City of Portland has agreed to indemnify Clackamas and Washington Counties and the City of Gresham for law enforcement assistance. In addition, the Mayor will seek financial resources to reimburse these jurisdictions for their support.

6. The United States Attorney and the Federal Bureau of Investigation will commit additional resources for investigation of criminal activity.

The governor will also convene a community forum to “create a venue for all community voices to come together, listen to each other, and co-create a just and peaceful future.” The forum will include Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and invite Black protest organizers and community leaders.