Multnomah County DA charges 10 people for protest-related crimes

In several cases, criminal charges were originally dismissed, only to be refiled.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County District Attorney charged 10 people with felony crimes several months after they allegedly participated in violent protests and riots. In several cases, criminal charges were originally dismissed, only to be refiled.

Three people were charged in connection with vandalism at the Multnomah County Democrats offices on Northeast Sandy Boulevard on Nov. 8.

Maximilian Jennings, James Prettyman and Thomas Moll-Rocek are each charged with one count of riot, one count of criminal mischief in the first degree and one count of criminal mischief in the second Degree.

Six others face felony charges for protest-related destruction on Inauguration Day. On Jan. 20, a group of vandals dressed in all black smashed windows and spray painted the Democratic Party of Oregon building.

Kai-Ave Douvia is charged with one count of riot, one count of criminal mischief in the first degree and two counts of criminal mischief in the second degree.

Austin Nuchraksa is charged with one count of riot, one count of criminal mischief in the first degree, one count of criminal mischief in the second degree and four counts of unlawful possession of a destructive device.

Nicole Rose, Darrell Kimberlin, Jean Paris and Kyle Romstad are charged with one count of riot, one count of criminal mischief in the first degree and one count of criminal mischief in the second degree

One other person was charged with breaking windows on April 23 during a demonstration in Northwest Portland.