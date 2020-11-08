Multnomah County DA to announce policy on Portland protests

The protests have been going on for more than 70 consecutive nights since George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt will announce policy for the ongoing Portland protests during a news conference Tuesday morning.

The press conference will be live streamed in the media player above as well as on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Schmidt was elected in May and took over as district attorney after outgoing district attorney Rod Underhill stepped down July 31. Schmidt has started his tenure as district attorney in the midst of the Portland protests, which have been going on for more than 70 consecutive nights since the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

Last weekend, police quickly declared the gatherings riots and used tear gas to break up crowds. Video from last weekend showed people lighting fires in dumpsters, dragging chain-link fences into the street, and lighting a fire inside the Portland Police Association headquarters.

Officers have been injured by thrown mortars, rocks and other items, according to police, who have made 95 arrests during the demonstrations over the past week.