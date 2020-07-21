Moms and dads march to Justice Center in downtown Portland

This is the eighth straight week protesting has occurred in Portland in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

PORTLAND, Ore — On Monday, a couple hundred Portland moms and dads gathered at the Salmon Street Springs along Portland's Waterfront Park. At around 9 p.m. the group marched to the Multnomah County Justice Center downtown to join other demonstrators.

This is the third night a group called “Wall of Moms” came to protest downtown. On Saturday and Sunday, they created a human barrier between Portland police and protesters.

On Monday night, a group of dads wearing orange joined the moms wearing yellow.

This is the eighth straight week protesting has occurred in Portland in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Some of the largest protest crowds in recent weeks have turned out. Hundreds of demonstrators seem galvanized by the presence of federal officers, who were called in to help protect federal buildings.

On Saturday, a brief video clip viewed millions of times shows a federal officer hitting a Navy veteran with a baton during a protest.