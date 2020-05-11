Demonstrators demand racial justice, call for all votes to be counted in march through Portland

Organizers are calling on protesters to “stand up for Black lives, demand that every vote be counted and defend our democracy.”

PORTLAND, Ore — An estimated couple hundred people have marched from Portland's eastside to the waterfront, demanding racial justice and that every vote be counted in this year's election.

The Defend Democracy Coalition, a coalition of more than 50 different community groups, organized the demonstration, saying it will be nonviolent and family friendly. Participating groups include faith organizations, labor unions and numerous activist groups.

People began gathering at 3 p.m. at Revolution Hall, located at Southeast Stark Street and 14th Avenue. After listening to speakers, the group began marching at around 4:20 p.m. to Portland's waterfront, where they plan to continue to rally.

March to the waterfront is getting started pic.twitter.com/DDJajlHdX9 — Devon Haskins (@devonhaskins) November 5, 2020

The group disrupted traffic as it crossed the Morrison Bridge.

The group has briefly stopped at mid span of the Morrison pic.twitter.com/TNVo5TZmag — Devon Haskins (@devonhaskins) November 5, 2020

After the planned rally at the waterfront, demonstrators plan to march back to Revolution Hall. According to a press release from the coalition, the march is scheduled to end by 7:30 p.m.

Organizers are calling on protesters to “stand up for Black lives, demand that every vote be counted and defend our democracy.”

In a separate demonstration, a group of people gathered at North Park Blocks and is marching through downtown Portland.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and Oregon State Police (OSP) are working together as a "unified command" to address potential violence in Portland this week. The unified command warned people not to engage in criminal activity, or they could be subjected to the use of force and tear gas.

Wednesday’s events follow a largely peaceful gathering and march through Southeast Portland on election night. Estimates from journalists in the crowds at Tuesday night’s “unity march” said hundreds of people marched from Revolution Hall through the streets of Southeast Portland chanting the names of Black people killed by law enforcement.

Authorities said they did not observe any violence; some in the crowd were openly carrying firearms. Vandalism, largely spray painting graffiti, was seen at several locations, including Central Catholic High School and Revolution Hall.

Sometime after midnight, a small group from the march gathered at the Multnomah County Justice Center on Southwest 3rd Avenue. Sergio Olmos, with OPB, posted a photo where a fire had been started. Reports from other journalists there said an American flag was set on fire as well.