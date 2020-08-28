March on Portland expected to draw hundreds for rally, march

The event comes 57 years after Martin Luther King Jr. led the March on Washington on Aug. 28, 1963.

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Aug. 28, 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. led the March on Washington. It was there where King delivered his famous "I Have a Dream" speech as thousands advocated for the civil and economic rights of Black people.

Fifty-seven years later, thousands are gathering at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. to protest police violence against people of color.

As part of this commemoration, the Portland branch of the NAACP is hosting a March on Portland. A pre-march rally is scheduled to begin Friday at noon at the Oregon Convention Center by the Martin Luther King Jr. statue. The march will begin at 1 p.m.

The march will be live-streamed in the video player at the top of this article as well as on YouTube.