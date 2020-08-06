Demonstrations continue across the city for the 10th night in a row.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Demonstrations across Portland are expected for a 10th night as thousands continue to protest police brutality, systemic racism and the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody after an officer knelt on his neck for nine minutes. That officer has been charged with second-degree murder.

While thousands have peacefully sent a powerful message calling for change during the protests in Portland, there has also consistently been clashes between demonstrators and police outside the Multnomah County Justice Center in downtown Portland. The Justice Center, which houses hundreds of inmates, is fenced off after rioters broke into the building and set small fires on the first night of demonstrations on May 29.

Here's a look at the protests happening in Portland Sunday night:

6:23 p.m.

Speeches begin at the rally at Revolution Hall, as the organizing group, Rose City Justice, explains how demonstrations will look moving forward.

6:15 p.m.

The crowd outside Revolution Hall grows as the rally begins.

5:30 p.m.

Protesters start to gather again at Revolution Hall for a march scheduled for 6 p.m.

Portland Fire & Rescue announced that several firefighter EMTs will be joining the march from Revolution Hall to Irving Park in order to give emergency aid to anyone who needs it during the demonstration.The EMTs will have basic medical supplies to help anyone who is sick or injured.