July fourth demonstration declared riot; protesters throw fireworks injuring officers, police say

PORTLAND, Ore — On Sunday, Portland police reported 13 people were arrested overnight following the latest rally in downtown Portland against police brutality.

Early in the evening, police say there was a large, non-violent group that gathered in Chapman and Lowndale Squares. They listened to speakers and performers.

Things escalated around 10:30., when protesters shot commercial-grade fireworks at the Justice Center and Federal Courthouse, according to a press release from police. Police say several windows were broken at the courthouse and fireworks and projectiles got in the building.

Protesters were warned to cease these actions but did not. Just after 11 p.m., police declared the situation a riot. According to police, as officers dispersed the crowds, protesters threw bricks, mortars, M-80s and “other flammables” toward them. It was at this point that police used crowd-control munitions and tear gas.

Police report several officers were injured throughout the night, mostly due to fireworks and mortars exploding on or near them.

The crowds finally dispersed around 4:30 a.m. Police say because of the situation in downtown, they were only able to handle city-wide emergency calls for several hours.

"This is the second time in a day a riot was declared in Downtown Portland due to the activities of many that put other's lives at risk; this is unacceptable," said Chief Chuck Lovell. “Our community deserves better than nightly criminal activity that destroys the value and fabric of our community."

The following individuals were arrested during the protest:

Christopher Klarer, 35-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Reckless Endangerment

Jacob Brumbaughsmith, 28-year-old, Interference with a Peace Officer,Harassment

Randal Marcus Mccorkle , 31-year-old, Reckless Endangerment, Disorderly Conduct II

Demetrius Cordova, 31-year-old, Unlawful Direct of Light from a Laser Pointer, Disorderly Conduct II

Emily Ann Gansberg, 28-year-old, Riot, Resist Arrest, Disorderly Conduct II

Krystyna M. Solodenko, 30,-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Attempted Assault of a Peace Officer

Conner Oshea 30,-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Luke Schwedler, 28-year-old, Resist Arrest, Disorderly Conduct II

Jennifer Gunther, 28-year-old, Riot, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resist Arrest,

Robert Mcmahon, 30-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Reckless Endangerment,

Lauren Gonsalves, 27-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Reckless Endangerment

Erick Hoopnagle, 33-year-old Riot, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace officer