Judge finds city of Portland in contempt over use of less-lethal munitions during protest

U.S. District Judge Marco Hernandez ruled that Portland police officers violated his order restricting the use of less-lethal munitions three times on June 30.

PORTLAND, Ore — A federal judge on Monday found the city of Portland in contempt for the way police officers responded to a protest earlier this year.

U.S. District Judge Marco Hernandez ruled that Portland police officers violated his order restricting the use of less-lethal munitions three times when they tried to clear protesters outside the Portland police union’s headquarters during a violent, chaotic night on June 30.

Portland police were barred from using tear gas, except for circumstances in which someone’s life or safety is at risk, according to an order issued by Judge Hernandez on June 9. On June 26, the judge issued another order restraining police from using other less-lethal munitions, including pepper spray, on people engaged in passive resistance.

The group Don’t Shoot Portland filed a lawsuit against the city alleging that officers violated the court order nine times during the June 30 protest when they used less-lethal munitions.

Portland police declared a riot that night after they said protesters threw commercial-grade fireworks, baseball-sized rocks, full cans and water bottles at officers. Five officers and a criminalist were injured, according to the police bureau. Police Chief Chuck Lovell said the officers responded appropriately to protect people who lived in the area.

The judge will meet with both sides again to determine if any sanctions will be issued.