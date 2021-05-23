Hundreds march for George Floyd in Portland Saturday night

The event took place nearly a year after Floyd's murder in Minneapolis, which sparked protests in Portland and nationwide

PORTLAND, Oregon — People gathered on the field outside Revolution Hall Saturday evening, many carrying signs, to commemorate the death of George Floyd almost one year ago.

All seemed prepared to continue the fight for racial justice as they marched to protest the killing of Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

They were called there by Rose City Justice, the group that led Portland's biggest marches after George Floyd's death last year. The group carries on nearly a year later.

“If it doesn't affect me, I should still recognize my inaction is affecting those people affected by racism and I'm part of it,” said Sadie Gordon, who attended the march.

A couple of hundred people took part in Saturday's demonstration. They started at Revolution Hall and made their way through the streets of Southeast Portland.

People openly carrying large firearms were on the edges of the group of marchers.

The group made its way across the Hawthorne Bridge to Waterfront Park.

When asked if progress has been made in the last year, some people in the march said yes.