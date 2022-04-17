Group vandalizes Northeast Portland businesses, sets dumpster ablaze at police precinct

Demonstrators gathered at Peninsula Park on Saturday night before marching down Northeast MLK. Some broke windows and sprayed graffiti on the way.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of demonstrators broke windows, vandalized buildings and set a dumpster ablaze at a police precinct in Northeast Portland on Saturday night, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said.

Police said the group gathered in Peninsula Park at 700 North Rosa Parks Way around 8 p.m. According to a flyer posted to social media, the gathering was for a planned march to demand justice for Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by a police officer during a scuffle in Grand Rapids, Mich., on April 4.

Amid nationwide controversy over the shooting, activists have called for the unnamed officer to be fired and charged in Lyoya's death.

Around 9 p.m., the group began to march from Peninsula Park to Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. They vandalized a coffee shop in the 6000 block of NE MLK, breaking windows and launching "explosive devices" at the building, police said.

The group continued south on NE MLK, broke windows at a bank and sprayed another bank with graffiti. Three bus shelters were also damaged.

Finally, the group made its way to the PPB's North Precinct building off Northeast MLK and Killingsworth. At least one demonstrator started a dumpster fire. Officers were unable to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher, so they called in Portland Fire & Rescue for assistance.

No arrests were made during the march, but police said they are still investigating.