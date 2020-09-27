Gov. Kate Brown issued an emergency order over the weekend, ramping up law enforcement presence ahead of a planned rally and counter protest

PORTLAND, Ore. — An emergency order issued by Gov. Kate Brown has been lifted following multiple demonstrations in Portland over the weekend.

Brown said a ramped up law enforcement presence was needed to prevent violence from happening in the city, specifically citing a planned Proud Boys rally as her paramount concern.

Additionally, OSP announced Saturday morning part of PPB's Rapid Response Team (RRT) was deputized as Federal Marshalls. This means if anyone attacks these newly appointed officers individuals could face federal prosecution for assault.

The governor ended the order Sunday morning after the Portland Police Bureau, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, and Oregon State Police were assigned to monitor two opposing rallies in North Portland.

The Proud Boys, a far-right group, and various left-wing anti-fascist groups held rallies Saturday afternoon. Both rallies dispersed by 4 p.m.

According to Portland police on scene one criminal citation was issued and officers pulled over a truck leaving the demonstration at Delta Park for having paintball guns and shields. Police have not released any details on the specifics of the criminal offense.

We can confirm that officers have conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle leaving Delta Park. The officers took possession of firearms, paintball guns, baseball bats, and shields. At least one criminal citation was issued. pic.twitter.com/rtJhzeCcv1 — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) September 26, 2020

Portland Tribune reporter Zane Sparling captured video of an assault that took place at the rally. The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office has tweeted to say they are investigating it.

Portland has seen protests nearly every night since Memorial Day, and one person, Aaron "Jay" Danielson, was shot to death following competing rallies in downtown Portland on Aug. 29.