'Fighting for a Revolution': Music, speeches and more planned for Revolution Hall rally Friday night

PORTLAND, Ore — Protests and rallies against systemic racism and police brutality have continued for nine weeks in Portland. Throughout the weeks, many of the marches have begun at Revolution Hall, and on Friday night people gathered there once again, for an event called "Fighting for a Revolution."

The event is organized by Changing the Gray Street Outreach and The "X" Project, nonprofits started by Aleaka Tate to mentor and provide resources to homeless people and at-risk youth. Tate's son, Xeryus "Iggy" Tate, was murdered on July 31, 2016, exactly four years ago.

On Friday, Tate and other attendees will celebrate her son's life, and other mothers who have lost their children are expected to speak as well. There will also be musical performances throughout the evening.

"We will be bringing awareness to police brutality, gun violence and racism," said Tate in an Instagram post. "July 31st marks 4 years that my son has been gone....so this is an extremely special day and I choose to bring forth awareness to the community!"