Families march in downtown Portland in support of Black Lives Matter movement

PORTLAND, Ore — Protests continued in Portland on Sunday as children and families took to the streets of downtown Portland to rally against police brutality and systemic racism.
Dozens of families gathered at 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at the Salmon Street Fountain on Portland’s waterfront march for Black lives, a Facebook event said.
The group marched to the Justice Center which is just a few blocks away. They chanted “No justice, no peace”, carried signs and then congregated outside the Justice Center to listen to speakers.
This is the ninth consecutive week of on-going protests in Portland.
On Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people came out to King Elementary School for a march and peaceful demonstration to bring awareness to equity in education and a reform to the justice system.
A crowd again gathered in downtown Portland Saturday night outside the federal courthouse and Multnomah County Justice Center. As the night wore on, the crowd watched a multimedia display showing the faces of people -- like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor -- who died after interactions with police.
Police dispersed a crowd after they said some people threw bottles at officers. Saturday marked the third consecutive night of protests that ended in a relatively peaceful manner as federal agents pulled back and made their presence less visible.