Families march in downtown Portland in support of Black Lives Matter movement

The group marched to the Justice Center chanting “No justice, no peace” and carrying signs.

PORTLAND, Ore — Protests continued in Portland on Sunday as children and families took to the streets of downtown Portland to rally against police brutality and systemic racism.

Dozens of families gathered at 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at the Salmon Street Fountain on Portland’s waterfront march for Black lives, a Facebook event said.

The group marched to the Justice Center which is just a few blocks away. They chanted “No justice, no peace”, carried signs and then congregated outside the Justice Center to listen to speakers.

Families Marching for Black lives now on Main st making their way to the Justice Center.” Chanting no Justice no peace” pic.twitter.com/nLITDtYcLA — Christelle Koumoué (@ChristelleK_TV) August 2, 2020

This is the ninth consecutive week of on-going protests in Portland.

On Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people came out to King Elementary School for a march and peaceful demonstration to bring awareness to equity in education and a reform to the justice system.

A crowd again gathered in downtown Portland Saturday night outside the federal courthouse and Multnomah County Justice Center. As the night wore on, the crowd watched a multimedia display showing the faces of people -- like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor -- who died after interactions with police.