Faith leaders gather in downtown Portland in support of Black Lives Matter protesters

About two dozen religious leaders rallied on Monday night to demand police accountability, denounce the use of weapons on protesters and ask for policy change.

PORTLAND, Ore — Clergy and religious leaders gathered at the Salmon Street Fountain on Monday night to support Black lives matter protesters.

The group, which was made up of Jewish and Christian clergy members, have been in purple vests and showing up at Portland protests as “Clergy Witnesses.” Rev. Tara Wilkins said in an email that they have been out for 60-plus nights protesting and observing law enforcement’s response to the community.

Portland Interfaith Clergy Resistance said they are demanding police accountability, denouncing the use of weapons on protesters and insisting on serious policy change.

“Our systems are broken, culture and policy must change. And like the widow at the judge’s door, we knock on,” Wilkins said.

Those who gathered at the waterfront planned to march a few blocks over to the federal courthouse.

About two dozen faith leaders rallying on the waterfront pic.twitter.com/uMj5KNRM1V — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) August 4, 2020

Monday night's rally comes just hours after the New York Times published an op-ed piece written by Portland police chief Chuck Lovell.

The chief touched on his concerns that weeks of unrest have drowned out voices that must be heard to make positive change. He called the bureau a progressive agency that's made significant changes to policies and training. He called for an end to violence and pledged to be a leader in police reform.