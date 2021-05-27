Downtown business owner contemplates closing following third break-in since last spring

Some business owners say they have little hope for improvement in downtown Portland as vandalism and destruction continues into a second year.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Pulse Salon & Day Spa sits on Southwest Yamhill between 10th and 11th. It has been in downtown Portland for 14 years.

"Over a decade I've been here and at this point, I feel we need more support," said owner Suzanne McLain.

McLain is pleading for support after an overnight break-in at the salon and spa. McLain says a window was broken, and a computer stolen, in what is the third break-in since last spring.

"At this point you feel a small sense of hopelessness," she said. "You're unsure what your next step is to secure your business and livelihood."

McLain is not the only one feeling helpless.

The owners of the nearby Persian House restaurant are packing up and leaving downtown. Their landlord is not renewing their lease over back rent, among other things. But they too have experienced looting and vandalism over the last year and it is not sustainable.

"Where is the city," asked owner Sara Houranpay. "It's too late for us. We're leaving downtown. Our business is leaving but where is the city? How do we revive downtown Portland and this neighborhood if businesses keep closing down."

Businesses like Goldmark Jewelers at Southwest 10th and Taylor. It, too, is shuttering. The owner told KGW that downtown protests and violence are contributing factors.

"I'm at the end of my lease and I cannot honestly see an improvement in the near future," said owner Cal Brockman.

"I've lost a lot of neighbors in downtown Portland," added McLain. "I've seen them go."

McLain is not sure what the future holds. What she is sure of is that she is not ready to call it quits quite yet.