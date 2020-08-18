Demonstrators gather at Kenton City Park as protests in Portland enter 12th week

This is the 12th straight week protesters have taken to the streets following the killing of George Floyd.

PORTLAND, Ore — Protesters gathered Monday night at Kenton City Park in North Portland. In a social media post, the group said they were calling for the abolition of prisons and the police force. The group intends to march.

Over the weekend, a protest in Southeast Portland remained mostly peaceful until midnight when a riot was declared and tension escalated between police and protesters.

On Sunday night, a video circulated on social media showing a man being assaulted in downtown.

The video, which contains graphic violence and language, shows a group of people kicking, punching and pushing to the ground a man in the street near where a truck crashed into a light pole. The video shows a person kicking the man in the face while he's sitting on the ground, apparently knocking him unconscious.

In a statement Monday, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said what he saw in the video is wrong and illegal.

“I condemn this violence,” he said. “Assaults on community members and police officers undermine everything our community is doing to bring meaningful and lasting change to the criminal justice system and beyond.”