Demonstrators gather at Woodlawn Park as protests continue for 13th week

Portland is now entering its 13th week of nightly protests since the killing of George Floyd.

PORTLAND, Ore — On Sunday, protesters gathered at Woodlawn Park in Northeast Portland. The group is calling for total abolition of the police force and prison system, according to a social media post. They planned to march.

On Saturday night, protesters made their way to the Penumbra Kelly building where a riot was eventually declared just before midnight. The Portland Police Department said rocks and bottles were thrown, paintball guns fired, and lasers targeted officers during the riot Saturday into Sunday morning. 14 people were arrested.