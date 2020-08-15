Unlawful assembly declared as protesters and police clash in North Portland

A group of an estimated couple hundred people were marching before being met by police.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Demonstrations continue in Portland Friday night, for the 79th night in a row following the killing of George Floyd. Protesters have been calling for an end to systemic racism, police brutality, as well as defunding police.

A group of an estimated couple hundred people has been marching through North Portland but has been met by Portland police officers who are blocking streets in the area. Police warned demonstrators to stay out of the streets because they are open to traffic, and if they didn't they could be arrested. That warning also included press and legal observers.

Shortly after 10 p.m., police declared an unlawful assembly, saying protesters threw "paint bombs" and other projectiles at officers. Independent journalist Andrew Jankowski cited the "bombs" as balloons.

There have been reports of police using smoke to disperse the protesters. Video from Sergio Olmos shows a clash between police and protesters.

Police jump into protestor shield line, push protestors down, hit them with Billy clubs pic.twitter.com/PmMjkWJN27 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 15, 2020

Demonstrators have also started a couple of dumpster fires.

The group began the night meeting at Peninsula Park in North Portland. They started marching shortly before 9:30 p.m. and appeared to be headed to the Portland Police Association headquarters, located on North Lombard Street near Campbell Avenue, when they were first met by officers. The police union building has been the target of protesters previous nights, and in some instances has been set on fire.

On Thursday night, a few demonstrations went on across the city, all of which remained peaceful.

Black Unity PDX held a rally at Peninsula Park in North Portland focused on mental health in the Black community earlier in the evening. The group wanted to bring to light the emotional toll that 10 weeks of protesting can have on Black people.