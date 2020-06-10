Demonstrators gather at Director Park, march for Jonathan Price

Price was killed by police on Saturday night in Wolfe City, Texas.

PORTLAND, Oregon — On Monday night, protesters met at Director Park in downtown Portland and marched for Jonathan Price to the Justice Center.

Price was killed by police Saturday night in Wolfe City, Texas. According to witnesses, Price tried to break up a disagreement inside a convenience store, but it spilled outside, and when officers responded to the scene, Price was the one they shot.

Price was well known in his hometown for his friendly demeanor. Many knew him as a muscular fitness trainer.

Protests have been happening consistently in Portland since the killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day. Demonstrators have taken to Portland’s streets for issues such as police brutality, racial inequity, the killing of people of color by police, the abolishment of police and prisons and the defunding of police.