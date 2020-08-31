Demonstrations planned for Sunday night as nightly protests in Portland enter 14th week

On Sunday evening, groups planned to meet for demonstrations in Portland following a night of clashes between a pro-Trump rally and counterdemonstrators downtown.

PORTLAND, Ore — On Sunday, groups planned to gatherer for demonstrations in Portland following a night of clashes between a pro-Trump rally and counterdemonstrators downtown. A homicide investigation is underway after there was a fatal shooting near Saturday night's protests downtown.

At 6:00 p.m., a group called Portland United for Justice and Equity planned to gather for a protest at Pioneer Courthouse Square. They say their protest will be non-violent.

Another group planned to meet at Laurelhurst Park at 8 p.m. and march around 9 p.m., according to a social media post. This group is calling for the abolition of the police force and prison system.

Portland is now entering its 14th week of nightly protests since the killing of George Floyd.

Earlier in the day Sunday, Mayor Ted Wheeler, Police Chief Chuck Lovell and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt spoke at a press conference condoning the violence in downtown Portland Saturday night.