Watch live: Portland City Council tries again to pass budget that defunds police

Portland City Council last week failed to pass a budget that takes $15 million away from the police bureau, as Commissioner Eudaly said the cuts were not enough.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland City Council will try again to pass the 2020-21 budget after failing to pass it last week. Included in the budget are plans to cut at least $15 million from the police bureau, which would eliminate 84 positions.

The council needed all four commissioners to vote "yes" to pass the budget last Thursday but Chloe Eudaly voted "no," saying the cuts don't go deep enough. Activists were demanding a $50 million cut to the police bureau.

Before the high-profile killing of George Floyd in police custody, and the widespread unrest that followed, the bureau was scheduled to get a $3 million increase in funds.

The city council will vote on the budget Tuesday morning at 9:45. We will stream it in the video player above, and you can join the conversation on our Facebook page or our YouTube channel.

Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, a longtime activist, has tried for decades to change the Portland Police Bureau from the outside. In 2019 she became the first black woman to serve on Portland’s city council and immediately started working on police reform.

Last year she attempted to defund the Gun Violence Reduction Team, because she believes it is racist, but her proposal was overwhelmingly voted down. This year, that's part of the budget.

Hardesty was disappointed in Eudaly's "no" vote on Thursday.

"While my colleague can take a principled 'no' stance on passing this budget, I as a black woman cannot. I have spent countless hours moving my colleagues to support what I’ve proposed," Hardesty said. "Last year I proposed only half of what was brought to the table this year, and did not receive one single vote in support, including hers.

"We keep hearing the need to be bold, yet that boldness did not manifest in this moment, nor did it manifest last year."

In addition to dissolving the GVRT, Hardesty has proposed cutting eight new positions from the city’s Special Emergency Response Team, cutting funding for school resource officers and transit police, and giving nearly $5 million to Portland Street Response, which would deal with homeless people before police get involved.

Her budget amendments also seek to take away $2 million in cannabis tax money that the police bureau receives.

When it came time for the public testimony on the city budget last week, an astonishing 742 people signed up to be heard. The testimony went on for hours, with nearly everyone called for defunding the police.