Large demonstrations expected in Portland for 10th night of protests

Protests over police brutality and racial injustice continue Sunday across Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — For the tenth straight night, large demonstrations are expected across Portland as people continue to protest police brutality, racial justice and the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in Minneapolis police custody after a white officer knelt on his neck for nine minutes.

Thousands of protesters have consistently met at Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland for the past several nights before marching elsewhere in the city and having a gathering with several speakers calling for change to end systemic racism. Saturday night's march went to Irving Park in Northeast Portland where thousands peacefully demonstrated through the night. The march Sunday night is also expected to head to Irving Park.

However, at the Multnomah County Justice Center, police declared the crowd of protesters there an unlawful assembly by the end of Saturday night, a pattern that has emerged as the protests in Portland continue. The Justice Center, which houses hundreds of inmates, is fenced off after rioters broke into the building and set small fires on the first night of demonstrations on May 29.

Police said demonstrators were throwing things over the fence and attempting to use bolt cutters to cut into the fence. Fifty people were arrested as police dispersed the protesters.

The nightly clashes between police and protesters outside the Justice Center have led to debate citywide about how officers are handling the protests.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon on Sunday said the police response has been excessive and dangerous.

"We renew our call to end the use of chemical and impact weapons and flash bang devices against people who gather in Portland. These weapons are dangerous and continue to escalate largely peaceful situations," the ACLU said.

Mayor Ted Wheeler on Saturday said he instructed police to only use tear gas if lives are in danger and there are no other choices to disperse the crowd. Protesters and the group Don't Shoot Portland have sued the city over police's use of tear gas during the first week of demonstrations.