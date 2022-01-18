Multnomah County DA announces charges against Proud Boys rally participants

Tusitala 'Tiny' Toese and Miles Furrow each face counts of assault, assault with a weapon and riot.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two participants at a Proud Boys event last summer in the parking lot of a former K-Mart in east Portland have been indicted on multiple charges, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced on Monday.

Tusitala 'Tiny' Toese, 25, and Miles Furrow, 41, have been charged as co-defendants and each face four counts of second degree assault with a weapon and two counts of third degree assault, according to a press release from Schmidt's office.

Furrow is also charged with one count of riot and one count of unlawful use of a weapon, and Toese is charged with two counts of riot, two counts of unlawful Use of a weapon and two counts of first degree criminal mischief.

The charges against Toese were reported by the Portland Mercury and the Oregonian/OregonLive earlier this month. Toese was reportedly arrested on a secret warrant in Clark County in December, and was subsequently moved to Thurston County.

Schmidt's press release mentions that Toese is currently in custody in Washington on unrelated charges. He will not be extradited to Multnomah County until those charges are resolved, Schmidt said, and there's no timeline for when that might happen.

Members of the far-right Proud Boys group had initially announced plans for a rally in downtown Portland for an Aug. 22, but they instead gathered at the abandoned K-Mart parking lot at Northeast 122nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard.

A group of antifascist protesters and other left-wing activists separately gathered downtown. The two groups eventually encountered each other and clashed, first in east Portland and later downtown.

Journalists on the ground documented Proud Boys attacking an "antifa van" by slashing its tires and breaking its windows. There were also physical brawls and fireworks set off.

Toese was reportedly filmed helping the crowd to tip the van over, as well as shooting a paintball gun at antifa protesters and attacking an individual in a parked truck, according to the Mercury.